Les commés pour les Game Awards 2023 : La course aux lauriers du Jeu Vidéo

L’année 2023 a été marquée par une pléthore de jeux vidéo exceptionnels, et les Game Awards de cette année promettent d’honorer le meilleur du meilleur. Voici la liste complète des nominés dans chaque catégorie :
Jeu de l’Année :
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleure Réalisation :
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleure Narration :
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Meilleure Direction Artistique :
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lies of P
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleure Bande Originale :
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleur Design Audio :
- Alan Wake 2
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
Meilleure Performance :
- Ben Starr (Clive Rosfield dans Final Fantasy XVI)
- Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis dans Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
- Idris Elba (Solomon Reed dans Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Pain)
- Melanie Liburd (Saga Anderson dans Alan Wake 2)
- Neil Newbon (Astarion dans Baldur’s Gate 3)
- Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker dans Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
Jeu le Plus Impactant :
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Meilleur Jeu en Constante Évolution :
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Meilleur Jeu Indépendant :
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Sea of Stars
- Viewfinder
Meilleur Jeu Mobile :
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Monster Hunter Now
- Terra Nil
Meilleur Support Communautaire :
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation dans l’Accessibilité :
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Meilleur Jeu en VR / AR :
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
Meilleur Jeu d’Action :
- Armored Core VI
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Remnant 2
Meilleur Jeu d’Action et d’Aventure :
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Meilleur Jeu de Rôle :
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Lies of P
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Meilleur Jeu de Combat :
- God of Rock
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Meilleur Jeu Familial :
- Disney Island Illusion
- Party Animals
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Meilleur Jeu de Simulation/Stratégie :
- Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp
- Cities: Skylines II
- Company of Heroes 3
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Meilleur Jeu de Sport/Course :
- F1 23
- EA Sports FC 24
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Meilleur Jeu Multijoueur :
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Créateur de Contenu de l’Année :
- ironmouse
- chrisbratt / People Make Games
- quakity
- spreenDMC
- sypherpk
Meilleur Premier Jeu Indépendant :
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Meilleure Adaptation :
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- Super Mario Bros. Le film
- Twisted Metal
Jeu le Plus Attendu :
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hades II
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Meilleur Jeu E-sport :
- Counter-Strike 2
- Valorant
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Dota 2
Meilleur Joueur Professionnel E-sport :
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (League of Legends)
- Mathieu “Zewoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
- Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)
- Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
- Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)
- Phillip “Imperialhal” Dosen (Apex Legends)
Meilleure Équipe E-sport :
- Evil Geniuses (Valorant) ;
- Fnatic (Valorant) ;
- Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2) ;
- JD Gaming (League of Legends) ;
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike).
Meilleur coach e-sport :
- Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses, Valorant) ;
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcon, Counter-Strike) ;
- Jordan “Gumba” Graham (Florida Mayhem, Overwatch) ;
- Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality, Counter-Strike) ;
- Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young (JD Gaming, League of Legends).
Meilleur évènement e-sport :
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship ;
- Blast.TV Paris Major 2023 ;
- EVO 2023 ;
- The International Dota 2 Championships 2023 ;
- Valorant Championships 2023.